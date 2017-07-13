Podcast Host Taxstone Indicted For Murder In 2016 Irving Plaza Shooting

On Thursday (July 13), hip-hop podcaster Taxstone was indicted for the murder of Troy Ave’s bodyguard during a T.I. concert at New York City’s Irving Plaza last year.

According to DNA Info, Taxstone (born Daryl Campbell) pleaded not guilty during his hearing on Thursday after being charged with second degree murder for the fatal shooting of Ronald McPhatter in May 2016.

According to prosecutors, a fight between Campbell and Troy Ave caused McPhatter to intervene in defense of the Brooklyn rapper. Prior to the confrontation, tensions between Campbell and Troy Ave were high, considering the podcaster often ridiculed the rapper on social media and his show Tax Season, says prosecutors.

Troy Ave was shot in the leg and later arrested the following day on attempted murder and weapons charges. As for Campbell, his arrest didn’t come until earlier this year when police connected him to the murder weapon. Prosecutors told the judge that Campbell carried the firearm into the venue and fired out multiple shots, including the ones that killed McPhatter.

In June, Campbell pleaded guilty to two federal weapons counts.

A lawyer for Taxstone sent this response to Billboard after Thursday’s indictment: “We intend to fight these charges and he maintains his innocence.”

