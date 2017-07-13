DMX Charged With 14 Counts Of Tax Evasion

DMX has just been charged with 14 counts of tax evasion, TMZ reports. The US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York says that the troubled rap legend avoided paying over $1.7 million in taxes, concealing his income from the IRS for years by avoiding personal bank accounts, setting up accounts in others’ names, and living mostly off of cash. According to prosecutors, he also filed a false affidavit in US Bankruptcy Court listing his income as “unknown” for 2011 and 2012 and $10,000 for 2013, when in fact, he made hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. If convicted on all 14 counts, DMX could be looking at a sentence of up to 44 years in federal prison.