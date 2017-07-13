Coldplay – “Miracles (Someone Special)” (Feat. Big Sean)

Of course Coldplay’s song with Big Sean is called “Miracles (Someone Special),” a song title so quintessentially Coldplay that they’ve actually used it once before. What’s more surprising is that the song is actually pretty good, continuing the hot streak Coldplay have been on with the tracks we’ve heard from their upcoming Kaleidoscope EP, including “Hypnotised,” “All I Can Think About Is You,” and the Brian Eno collab “Aliens.” (Not including “Something Just Like This,” the track they did with the Chainsmokers, though.) The dancey cut features an inspirational verse from Big Sean, and you can hear it below.

The Kaleidoscope EP is out 7/14 on Parlophone.