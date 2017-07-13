Stream Japanese Breakfast Soft Sounds From Another Planet

Michelle Zauner’s debut LP under the name Japanese Breakfast, last year’s Psychopomp, was one of the very best albums of 2016, finding joy in the face of devastating loss. That album was written mere months after the death of Zauner’s mother, and her sophomore full-length, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, continues to explore themes of trauma and alienation –

albeit from a less immediate perspective, weaving in some sci-fi imagery left over from the album’s genesis as a science fiction concept musical. In our recent interview with Zauner, which you should absolutely read if you haven’t already, she calls Soft Sounds From Another Planet a “failed concept album,” but all it takes is one listen to tell that nothing about this album is a failure. We’ve already heard early tracks “Machinist,” “Boyish,” and “Road Head,” and now you can hear the rest below.

Soft Sounds From Another Planet is out now via Dead Oceans.