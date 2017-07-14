Ross Goldstein – “Green State”

Ross Goldstein is a photographer, visual artist, and musician who also plays in Devin Gary & Ross. Ten years after his quietly released debut Trail Songs, he’s returning with a new collection called Inverted Jenny, and today he’s sharing new song “Green State.” A lightly psychedelic reverie that wafts over you like vapor, the track comes with a minimal video showing Goldstein playing a dimly-lit room filled with trippy projections, and you can watch and listen below.

Inverted Jenny is out 8/11 via Northern Spy. Pre-order it here.