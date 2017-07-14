Garbage – “No Horses”

Garbage recently kicked off a co-headlining tour with Blondie, and today they’ve shared a new one-off song called “No Horses.” Speaking to Variety earlier this month, both Butch Vig and Shirley Manson had some words about the track:

Vig: “‘No Horses’ started as a jam, hardly any music, like a lot of these weird noise loops, and Shirley sang this amazing line over it. It’s very Patti Smith stream of consciousness, very pertinent politically to what’s going on. It’s coming out in July and then it took us a while – Duke [Erikson], Steve [Marker], and me – to figure out the music to go behind it. We just finished mixing and mastering it. I think it sounds pretty cool. We’re going to rehearse it so we can try and play it on the tour.”

Manson: “It’s actually a song that’s very un-Garbage like. I was driving through the Scottish countryside last year and looking at these fields of horses and thinking, what will happen to them when we don’t need them as much as we once did? When they’re no longer working beasts, what will happen to the horses? So it’s an imagining of the future where the authorities destroy anything that doesn’t make large amounts of money.”