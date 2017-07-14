Watch Pouty’s Saint Mary Of The Moods Visual Album

Pouty is the project of the LA-based musician Rachel Gagliardi, who used to play in the excellent punk duo Slutever. Back in 2015 she ventured off on her own and released her debut EP Take Me To Honey Island. In the years since that EP came out, Gagliardi spent time living in Philadelphia, where she wrote the bulk of her brand new visual album. Saint Mary Of The Moods is entirely based on a new persona Gagliardi discovered in herself, one she describes as representative of her intuitive side. “Heavily inspired by PJ Harvey, cults, and anxiety attacks, the new songs address fresh starts and personal growth,” Gagliardi explains. “Since venturing out on my own, what’s felt most important is the idea of creating art that is genuinely me.”

Saint Mary Of The Moods will be released on cassette by the Philly-based label Born Losers, and the limited run of tapes will come with a special tarot card designed by illustrator Faye Orlove. The album’s visuals were filmed by Emily Alben when Gagliardi returned to California and the artwork pictured above was created by Whitney Weir. Pouty will play a release show at Junior High in LA on 7/15. Watch Saint Mary Of The Moods below.

Saint Mary Of The Moods is out today via Born Losers. Order it here.