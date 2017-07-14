Elizabeth Warren Concerned About Kid Rock’s Potential Senate Run

Kid Rock says he’s running for Senate in Michigan, and though his bid is likely the most on-brand publicity stunt possible, Elizabeth Warren won’t discredit the possibility that he could be 100% serious. In an email blast publicized by the Boston Herald, Warren compared Kid Rock’s bid for senate to Trump’s successful run for presidency.

“I know a lot of people are thinking: this is some sort of joke, right?” Warren wrote. “Well, maybe this is all a joke — but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too.”

The Kid Rock For Senate website is on a Warner Bros. Records URL, which indicates that the campaign is an elaborate ploy. Warren acknowledged that fact, but noted that Democrats should take the idea of a Kid Rock campaign seriously. “And sure, maybe this is just a marketing gimmick for a new album or tour — but we all thought Donald Trump was just promoting his reality TV show, too,” she said.

Warren’s email also linked to a fundraising page for her 2018 reelection campaign, which splits donations between herself and the democratic Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow, who Kid Rock would be running against. We’re living in a hellscape — never say never!