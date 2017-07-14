Stream The White Stripes’ First-Ever Show From 20 Years Ago Today

All year, Third Man Records is celebrating the White Stripes’ 20 year anniversary as a band — including the 10-year anniversary of Icky Thump last month — and today they’ve shared a rare recording of the band’s first-ever performance, which took place during The Gold Dollar Detroit’s open mic night on Bastille Day 1997, or 20 years ago today. The recording of the performance was previously available in a Third Man Vault Package, but today they’re letting everyone hear it. The set consisted of “St. James Infirmary,” “Jimmy The Exploder,” and “Love Potion #9,” and you can stream it below.

The First Show: Live On Bastille Day is out now via Third Man Records.