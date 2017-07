Mura Masa is the moniker of UK producer Alex Crossan. He’s been around in the pop machinery for a while, which is why he could score featured guests like Charli XCX, A$AP Rocky, Christine And The Queens, A.K. Paul, Nao and Damon Albarn for his debut self-titled album, which comes out today. He recently recorded a La Blogothèque live session with Albarn for their collaboration together, which is called “Blu. You can watch that and stream Mura Masa below.

Mura Masa is out now.