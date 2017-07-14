Stream Waxahatchee’s Out In The Storm Demos

Out In The Storm is our reigning Album Of The Week, and for good reason: It’s maybe the best Waxahatchee album yet — which is really saying something — and it’s definitely the most full-bodied and dynamic album that Katie Crutchfield has released under the name. But if you’re craving some of the intimacy that marked her earlier work, the deluxe edition of the record contains demo versions of every single song on it, a sort of alternate-reality version of what the album could have sounded like if her intentions were different. (One of those demos, for “Silver,” was put out as part of the Our First 100 Days project.) It’s fascinating to hear how these songs transitioned from their bare-bones to the fiery monsters they are on the album, and it just hammers home how well-written they are. Shout out to “Brass Beam.” Check out the demo versions below. (Just scroll on past the regular album versions… or listen to them again! I’m not your boss.)

<a href="http://waxahatchee.bandcamp.com/album/out-in-the-storm-deluxe-version" target="_blank">Out in the Storm (Deluxe Version) by Waxahatchee</a>

Out In The Storm is out now via Merge Records.