Livestream Pitchfork Music Festival 2017

Pitchfork Music Festival goes down in Chicago this weekend, and they’re livestreaming a number of sets throughout the fest. While it doesn’t look like headliners LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest, and Solange will be streaming, there are plenty of worthwhile acts to catch from the comfort of your own home: Dirty Projectors, Danny Brown, American Football, S U R V I V E, Pinegrove, Angel Olsen, Mitski, Jamila Woods, Frankie Cosmos, and many more. The streams are separated by the main stage (the green and red ones) and blue stage, and you can check ‘em out alongside a schedule of sets below.

SCHEDULE (all times in Central):

Friday, 7/14

1:00 Madame Gandhi

1:45 Priests

2:30 Dawn Richard

3:00 Hiss Golden Messenger

4:00 William Tyler

5:00 Thurston Moore

5:15 Frankie Cosmos

6:00 Danny Brown

7:00 Dirty Projectors

Saturday, 7/15

1:45 Jeff Rosenstock

2:30 Weyes Blood

2:45 Cherry Glazerr

3:20 Arab Strap

4:00 Mitski

5:15 Francis & the Lights

5:15 The Feelies

6:15 Angel Olsen

6:30 Madlib

7:45 S U R V I V E