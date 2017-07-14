Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Oh man, was that ever funny. I read some interview where someone from Pitchfork was saying they regretted doing that or whatever. Pitchfork definitely lost something when they made the decision to tighten up the ship (remember the Kid A review, the perfect album from Trail of the Dead, the guy who made up a fake story about The Beastie Boys (who also wrote that Kid A review!!!)? Now it’s all “Pitchfork reduces Can’s whole career into a shitty 5 min video.” And they have seriously talented writers on staff. It’s reminds you not to complain too much when Stereogum links to a Spin article because they also publish incredible longform pieces on Ted Leo. And, if we’re being honest, who doesn’t want to know what the guy from Smashmouth is up to if only to finally decide once and for all if he’s really Guy Fieri. Or the clown from ICP. And not for nothing, but there have been articles published about both bands recently on this site. Just sayin’.