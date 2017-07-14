Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Tom, Chris, and Gabriela are mixing it up at Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend. If you’re there look for them crowdsurfing at William Tyler. The rest of us can enjoy air conditioning and the new Waxahatchee LP. This week’s best and worst comments are below.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|LobeliaS-B
|Score:23 | Jul 12th
|
21 Savage Garden
|Posted in: 21 Savage Is Out Here Making Love Songs And Shit
|#9
|jimvrountree
|Score:24 | Jul 10th
|
I personally think They Want My Soul is fucking amazing. It’s just as good as GaGaGaGaGa or Gimme Fiction.
|Posted in: Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga Turns 10
|#8
|100schools
|Score:25 | Jul 7th
|
‘you know honesty is my jam’ . . .
I dunno: Lamby’s aggression seems totally understandable to me.
|Posted in: Jack Antonoff Defends Lena Dunham After LambyGate
|#7
|cokeparty
|Score:27 | Jul 9th
|
I’ll never forget seeing Greenday when I was a kid and watching BJA jump in the crowd and fight a bunch of goons that were feeling this girl up against her will. He must have been hit in the head like 10 times, but he still, dragged the girl to safety, jumped back on stage, counted off, and absolutely ripped through Burnout. Dude has my unqualified respect ever since. It’s shitty no one let them decide what they wanted to do.
|Posted in: Green Day Issue Statement About Mad Cool Festival Death
|#6
|cokeparty
|Score:27 | Jul 8th
|
Oh man, was that ever funny. I read some interview where someone from Pitchfork was saying they regretted doing that or whatever. Pitchfork definitely lost something when they made the decision to tighten up the ship (remember the Kid A review, the perfect album from Trail of the Dead, the guy who made up a fake story about The Beastie Boys (who also wrote that Kid A review!!!)? Now it’s all “Pitchfork reduces Can’s whole career into a shitty 5 min video.” And they have seriously talented writers on staff. It’s reminds you not to complain too much when Stereogum links to a Spin article because they also publish incredible longform pieces on Ted Leo. And, if we’re being honest, who doesn’t want to know what the guy from Smashmouth is up to if only to finally decide once and for all if he’s really Guy Fieri. Or the clown from ICP. And not for nothing, but there have been articles published about both bands recently on this site. Just sayin’.
|Posted in: Jet Un-Retire With Shitty New EDM Song
|#5
|Max the King of All Wild Things
|Score:28 | Jul 7th
|
110% believe both of these people would lie about this.
|Posted in: Jack Antonoff Defends Lena Dunham After LambyGate
|#4
|scruffy
|Score:28 | Jul 7th
|
Hey fam.
I’ve been going through some shit lately. Bad shit. Mental health kind of shit.
Haven’t been online much. Haven’t commented on sg much. Wasn’t able to help RJ on L&H2 much. Generally not able to do much.
But I’m doing better. I love y’all. Thanks for being you. Keep being you. Take care of y’allselves. Love your people. Love each other.
Drink up and be good.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#3
|guiriguiri
|Score:29 | Jul 7th
|
I’d have aggression and biting issues too if I had to live with them for 4 years. Even peeing in my own mouth might not seems like a bad option at that point.
|Posted in: Jack Antonoff Defends Lena Dunham After LambyGate
|#2
|reggieohead
|Score:30 | Jul 11th
|
At this point Radiohead is just becoming a scapegoat. Good on Yorke for sticking to his guns.
|Posted in: Thom Yorke On Radiohead Playing Israel: “We Don’t Endorse Netanyahu Any More Than Trump, But We Still Play In America”
|#1
|
|Amir
|Score:30 | Jul 11th
|
And honestly, fuck Ken Loach. You can keep spewing shit about having to choose sides, yet not even once has a requested one of his films being pulled out of cinemas in Israel. “I, Daniel Blake” has been showing here for months. I guess when it’s your own film earning money here suddenly there’s more then black and white to this. Fuck off mate
|Posted in: Thom Yorke On Radiohead Playing Israel: “We Don’t Endorse Netanyahu Any More Than Trump, But We Still Play In America”
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|drummer729
|Score:-10 | Jul 11th
|
it is time for people to admit AND LOUDLY COMMUNICATE the simple fact that many, many people hide their anti-semitism behind the bullshit lie that they are simply anti-semitic. And worst of all are the many self-hating Jews who have no appreciation for the fact that their ability to be safe and successful in the modern world is tied directly to the existence of a strong and independent Israel. Roger waters is the worst kind of bigot; he wont even be honest about it.
|Posted in: Thom Yorke On Radiohead Playing Israel: “We Don’t Endorse Netanyahu Any More Than Trump, But We Still Play In America”
|#4
|ddiamond84
|Score:-13 | Jul 11th
|
As far as I know, Thom Yorke is a vegan. As far as I’m concerned, vegans have the moral high ground on just about everybody. Factory farming and the cruelties animals endure is as bad as any holocaust or occupation.
|Posted in: Thom Yorke On Radiohead Playing Israel: “We Don’t Endorse Netanyahu Any More Than Trump, But We Still Play In America”
|#3
|Dudley Morris
|Score:-14 | Jul 10th
|
Memo to Andy: Your butthurt over a prominent music biz guy having different politics than you is not a music story. Save the wailing for Thought Catalog.
|Posted in: Rick Rubin Broke A Three-Year Twitter Silence To Retweet Right-Wing Dilbert Dork Scott Adams
|#2
|Fake Name2
|Score:-17 | Jul 10th
|
God forbid he stray off the leftist reservation. Scott Adams is actually brilliant and makes a lot of good points, on a daily basis. BTW, “Petty Misogyny”, what is that?
|Posted in: Rick Rubin Broke A Three-Year Twitter Silence To Retweet Right-Wing Dilbert Dork Scott Adams
|#1
|GaryBusey
|Score:-19 | Jul 7th
|
She’s such a. C u n t
|Posted in: Jack Antonoff Defends Lena Dunham After LambyGate
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|CHRSWLKR
|Score:4 | Jul 11th
|
I’d never heard this album before today. I started reading and felt compelled to listen along as I fell deeper into the story. What an absolutely treat. Thanks for this!
|Posted in: Ween’s The Mollusk Turns 20: An Oral History By Mickey Melchiondo