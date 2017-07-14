JAY-Z – “Bam” (Feat. Damian Marley) Video

Last month, JAY-Z released his new album, 4:44, and we’ve gotten a couple of videos for tracks from it since then, from the animated satire of “The Story Of O.J.” to the collage-style one for the title track. Today, he’s unveiled another one for “Bam” that features Damian Marley. It’s part music video, part behind-the-scenes look at how the song was made, following Jay through Jamaica and into the studio to record the song. It features a short interview with Sister Nancy, who is sampled on the song. It’s a TIDAL exclusive, of course, so if you have that you can watch it below.

4:44 is out now via Roc Nation/UMG.