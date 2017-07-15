Watch The National Debut New Song “Born To Beg” In Hudson

When the National shared “Guilty Party,” the most recent song from their upcoming album Sleep Well Beast, they also announced an actual Guilty Party, a two-day collaborative concert at Basilica Hudson in Hudson, New York. Yesterday was the first day, and the National decided to commemorate by playing the entirety of Sleep Well Beast. Watch their live debut of “Born To Beg,” which they performed with some help from with Mouse On Mars and Arone Dyer of Buke & Gase, below.

Sleep Well Beast is out 9/8 on 4AD.