Margo Price had a big 2016. We named the country musician an Artist To Watch last year on the strength of her solo debut, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, which was released on Third Man Records. Price went on to perform on SNL and various other late night shows, and guested with Jack White on A Prairie Home Companion. Price just released a surprise follow-up to Midwest Farmer’s Daughter; her new EP is called Weakness, and you can listen to it in full right now.

Weakness is out 7/28 via Third Man.