Stream The Tallest Man On Earth’s Collaborative EP With yMusic

Swedish folksinger Kristian Matsson of the Tallest Man On Earth has just released a new EP with yMusic, a New York City-based instrumentalist group whose music straddles the line between classical and pop. Matsson had previously performed with the group at the 2015 iteration of Eaux Claire Festival in Wisconsin. The EP is a collection of reimagined the Tallest Man On Earth songs in collaboration with yMusic members CJ Camerieri and Rob Moose. The EP will be available on 10″ vinyl, as well as digitally and they’ll bring the material to life at a show at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn in September. This is the first bit of new music we’ve heard from Matsson since the release of his album Dark Bird Is Home and several one-off singles last year. Listen below.

The Tallest Man On Earth With yMusic is out now. Tickets for Pioneer Works can still be found here.