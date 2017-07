Future and Nicki Minaj have been on posse cuts like “Tapout,” “I Wanna Be With You” and “Do You Mind” together, and they also teamed up on the unreleased Honest outtake “Rock Star” and DJ Khaled’s recent “I Can’t Even Lie.” Now they’ve once again joined forces for a new song called “You Da Baddest,” which you can hear below.

Amazon lists the official release date as 8/4, though it’s available via 7digital now. And judging from the Instagram below, a video is on the way too.