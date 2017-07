Flower Boy, more popularly but less officially known as Scum Fuck Flower Boy, has finally arrived. We’ve already heard “Who Dat Boy,” “911 / Mr. Lonely,” “Boredom,” and “Ain’t Got Time” off of the erstwhile Odd Future ringleader’s insular, indulgent new album, and the less scrupulous among us may have even heard the entire thing. But now even the most law-abiding citizens can take a listen, so do that below and check out our Premature Evaluation here.

Flower Boy is out 7/21 on Columbia.