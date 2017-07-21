Grizzly Bear – “Neighbors” Video

Beloved institution Grizzly Bear are getting ready to release their new album Painted Ruins into the world, and last night, they shared the florid, lovely new track “Neighbors.” Soon afterward, they also shared its video, an arresting vision that looks a whole lot like a ’70s movie. The clip tells the story of two strange figures who wear ingenious natural camouflage and track each other through the wilderness. We watch as the two of them eventually give in to some version of domesticity. Check it out below.

Painted Ruins is out 8/18 on RCA.