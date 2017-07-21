Watch SZA & Travis Scott Perform “Love Galore” Together On The Tonight Show

Last month, the neo-neo-soul star SZA finally got around to releasing Ctrl, her powerful debut album. And last night, she was on The Tonight Show to perform “Love Galore,” the album’s woozy trap-ballad hit, with guest rapper Travis Scott on board to help her out. SZA brought her own live band rather than working with the Roots, which was probably a smart decision; the Roots are great at many things, but trap-music sonics are generally not one of them. And SZA, it’s worth mentioning, already comes off as more of a star than Scott, who is currently touring arenas and riding around on a giant animatronic bird. Keep an eye on her, and watch the performance below.

Ctrl is out now on TDE/RCA.