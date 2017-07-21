PARTYNEXTDOOR Teases New Songs With Kanye West, T-Pain, Ne-Yo

PARTYNEXTDOOR has proven to be the most famous of Drake’s OVO protégés: scoring actual hit songs, collaborating with real superstars, and becoming somewhat of a tabloid celebrity. Last month he released his Colours 2 EP, and now on Twitter he has announced plans to release the most fire album of 2008. Not really, but Party did tease new songs with T-Pain, Ne-Yo, and Kanye West. Read his tweets below.

PARTYNEXTDOOR & T-PAIN have music coming out… ‍♂️ — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) July 20, 2017

PARTYNEXTDOOR & NEYO got music coming out ‍♂️ — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) July 20, 2017