Flying Lotus’ Directorial Debut Kuso Is Streaming On Shudder

Steve Ellison, the man known to most of us as Flying Lotus, spent a whole lot of time and money putting together his directorial debut Kuso, a psychedelic horror movie that follows the residents of Los Angeles after a devastating earthquake. The movie — which features Hannibal Buress, George Clinton, and Tim Heidecker — is reportedly both extremely weird and extremely disgusting; it triggered mass walkouts when it screened at Sundance. And if you’re interested, you will now get to see it for yourself. The horror-specific streaming service Shudder is streaming the movie, and that means you can now watch it for free if you sign up for one of those trial periods. You can watch the movie right here.