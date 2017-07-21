Stone Temple Pilots Share Message For Chester Bennington

Although the late Chester Bennington will always be best known for his role in Linkin Park, he also spent a couple years fronting Stone Temple Pilots, who have now suffered the loss of two lead singers in recent years following original frontman Scott Weiland’s death in late 2015. In the wake of Bennington’s suicide, we’ve heard from his Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda, and now STP have also shared a statement. On their website, the band writes:

Chester,

It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love. You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being. A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you.

Additionally, Stone Temple Pilots shared audio of Weiland and Bennington performing “Wonderful” together when STP and Linkin Park toured together on the 2001 Family Values Tour. Listen below.

Finally, on Instagram, Weiland’s widow Jamie Weiland writes, “Rest In Peace, @chesterbe. My thoughts are with your family, your band and the many that are holding you in their broken hearts today.”