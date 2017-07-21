Stream Dizzee Rascal Raskit

Our current reigning Album Of The Week is Raskit, the first LP in four years from London grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal. The album doesn’t quite represent a return to Dizzee’s grime roots; the beats are too slow and minimal and American for that. But it’s sharper and harder and more purposeful than Dizzee’s sounded in years, and it shows that Dizzee’s long period of cheesed-out pop music is over. We’ve posted the early tracks “Space” and “Wot U Gonna Do?,” and now that the album’s out in the world, you can hear the whole thing. Use Spotify to stream it below.

Raskit is out now on Dirtee Stank/Island.