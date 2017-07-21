DJ Shadow – “Corridors” (Feat. Steven Price) Video

Earlier this month, DJ Shadow released a new EP, The Mountain Has Fallen, which featured guest spots from Danny Brown, Nas, and film composer Steven Price, who won the Oscar for his work on Gravity. Today, DJ Shadow has shared a video for that Price-featuring song, “Corridors,” that was directed by Dan Emmerson and is made up of long, disparate shots that don’t make much sense together but certainly do their job of pulling you in. There’s also a turntable suspended in ice. Watch via Pitchfork below.

The Mountain Has Fallen is out now.