Stream Avey Tare Eucalyptus

Animal Collective’s Avey Tare went on a bit of an unconventional route and decided not to share any advance singles for his new album, Eucalyptus — he talks about that decision and the album as a whole in our interview with him — and we’ll see if that choice to let the mystery be pays off. Today, the album’s out and he’s shared a visual component to accompany the stream, which you can check out on his official website here. Or you can stream the album through more conventional means below.

Eucalyptus is out now via Domino.