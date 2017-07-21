Knox Fortune – “Lil’ Thing” Video

Behind the decks for Joey Purp’s great Pitchfork Fest set was Knox Fortune, the Chicago DJ and producer who has contributed beats to a number of the area’s most prominent talents. Today Fortune releases a new single of his own called “Lil’ Thing” along with a video that spotlights both himself and his city. Director Jackson James shot the clip in 16mm at Chillers Paradise, Fortune’s former home, which was recently torn down. As for the track itself, it’s a lightweight summertime funk jam that demonstrates Fortune’s vocal abilities as well as his ability to create the kind of atmosphere you want to linger in. Watch below.

“Lil’ Thing” will appear on Fortune’s upcoming solo album.