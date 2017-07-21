Guggi Data – “All There Is” & “Au Pair”

Gustav Data Andersson, former guitarist for Swedish indie-pop energy-bombs Makthaverskan, has started making music on his own under the name Guggi Data. We posted his lovely debut single “Baby” last month, and now he’s come out with two new songs. “All There Is” is essentially an indie-pop ballad, but it’s got these big, weeping strings that transform it into something grander. And “Au Pair” is a moody, florid jam with a serious Smiths influence. Listen to both of them below.

<a href="http://guggidata.bandcamp.com/album/all-there-is" target="_blank">All There Is by Guggi Data</a>

You can buy both new songs at Bandcamp.