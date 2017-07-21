Mobb Deep – “Try My Hand”

Last month, the Queens rap great Prodigy, one half of the Infamous Mobb Deep, died suddenly and shockingly, a victim of the sickle cell anemia that had been tormenting him for his entire life. But P was still doing great work in his final days, and the Alchemist, the producer who had been working with the duo since the late ’90s, has now shared a posthumous track from the pair. Alchemist’s new album The Good Book, Vol.

2 is on the way, and it’s already yielded “Brother Jedidiah,” with Action Bronson, and “A Thousand Birds,” with Westside Gunn and Conway. And now he’s also shared a gorgeous, mournful, possibly-final Mobb Deep collab called “Try My Hand.” It’s a stark reminder that these two were still capable of doing great work, that Prodigy’s loss is a great one. Listen to it below.

The self-released The Good Book, Vol. 2 is out now.