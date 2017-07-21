Kiiara Shares Message To Chester Bennington

One of Linkin Park’s final collaborators was Kiiara, the Midwestern rapper and singer who guested on “Heavy,” a pop-minded single from this year’s One More Light. She has now joined the many voices publicly mourning the death Chester Bennington, a list that includes his former bandmates from Linkin Park and Stone Temple Pilots. On Twitter, Kiiara writes:

I don’t know what to say. This doesn’t feel real. I’m waiting for someone to call and tell me you’re still here. I am devastated and confused. I cannot stop crying every time I’m reminded that you’re no longer here. Chester, you brought an energy to every room and somehow made every moment, no matter what it was, seem carefree. You brought this lightness with you. There was never a dull moment. You’d find a way to make everyone laugh. Like that day in rehearsals, you sang heavy in pretty much every accent I can think of. The other night, I felt so off like a 6th sense. I woke up in the middle of the night and the phone rang. When I walked over to pick it up, I almost feel a couple times and when I tried picking up the phone, I kept shaking uncontrollably while I was trying to answer it. When I was holding it, it was like I was struggling. It was like I felt a fraction of your pain. And the more I think about this, I guess that was your way of saying goodbye, your way of telling me to hold on. My heart is in a million pieces. I miss you so much. I love you. 💜 my thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, the guys, their families, the team, every one of your fans and more. Rest in Peace. See you on the other side.