Dream Ritual identify as “a band from the middle of nowhere.” Actually, they’re from Springfield, Missouri, and they play a version of hard rock you might describe as grunge. They play it well, too, with furious energy and keen melodic instinct. Dream Ritual released a 12″ EP on 6131 Records, the label that helped launch Joyce Manor, Julien Baker, and Thunder Dreamer, and today they’re back with a furious new song called “Noise.” Bask in its Cobain-influenced vibes below.

SUMMER PROMO 2017 by Dream Ritual