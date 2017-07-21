Eddie Vedder To Celebrate David Letterman At Mark Twain Prize Event

David Letterman inducted Pearl Jam into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame earlier this year, and a few months from now Eddie Vedder will be there to celebrate a similar honor for the late-night TV icon. Letterman will become the 20th recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this October, and Vedder will be among those on hand to honor him. As Pearl Jam’s website explains:

Eddie Vedder will join Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, John Mulaney, Bill Murray, Paul Shaffer, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, and Jimmie Walker to salute David Letterman at the 20th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 8 p.m. In addition to honoring this country’s greatest comedians, the Mark Twain Prize gala also also serves as a major fundraising event—all contributions help support the Center’s year-round educational and artistic initiatives that reach millions of students, educators, and families throughout the nation.

Pearl Jam and Letterman have a long history together, and Vedder was one of Letterman’s final Late Show performers. Tickets for the Mark Twain Prize event go on sale to the public on 8/9 and one day earlier for Kennedy Center members. The ceremony takes place 10/22 and will air on PBS on 11/20.