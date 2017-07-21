Madame Tussauds Adjusts Its White Beyoncé

Madame Tussauds New York caught a lot of blowback this week for its new Beyoncé wax figure, which looks nothing like Beyoncé and more closely resembles any random caucasian woman. This whitewashed Queen Bey wasn’t the first unrecognizable Beyoncé wax figure at Madame Tussauds location, but it was easily the worst. (Pictured above is a slightly better but still pretty bad one from Madame Tussauds Istanbul.)

The museum’s New York outpost removed the offending figure indefinitely Thursday, but as The New York Daily News reports, it returned Friday with some revisions. A museum rep says they’ve “adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure,” though in this footage obtained by TMZ, it looks pretty much the same to me.