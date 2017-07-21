Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Have a gr∞ weekend.
Arcade Fire is going bonkers promoting new album, including this fake premature review on a fake Stereogum site.https://t.co/AEsvJUOA0r
— Jedidiah Gant, etc (@jedidiahgant) July 21, 2017
|blochead
|Score:28 | Jul 17th
Nothing says 2017 like upvotes for me talking about cutting her into pieces but downvotes for insinuating she has a small butt.
|Posted in: Is Taylor Swift In This Suitcase Or Nah
|theyachtmaster
|Score:28 | Jul 17th
This is the summer that Chillwave is gonna really take off
|Posted in: Vote For The Song Of The Summer 2017
|Lethal Nezzle
|Score:29 | Jul 17th
I was up late night ballin’…
|Posted in: Vote For The Song Of The Summer 2017
|Stereopun
|Score:30 | Jul 17th
Probably worth checking just in case
|Posted in: Is Taylor Swift In This Suitcase Or Nah
|Taylor Alison
|Score:30 | Jul 17th
*muffled scream*
|Posted in: Is Taylor Swift In This Suitcase Or Nah
|wilcoisokay
|Score:31 | Jul 20th
I’m not usually this guy, but “committed suicide” should be edited, if possible. I work in the mental health industry for a suicide prevention center, and the term “committed” strongly implies that a crime has occurred, which furthers a fearful view of suicide that limits it in public conversation as something that needs to directly addressed. “Killed Himself” or “Dies By Hanging” or even “Dies By Suicide” would all be better. Given that this will inevitably fuck up some people’s day (we had an upsurge of calls when Chris Cornell killed himself, and Robin Williams before that), I think anything that could lessen the impact or stigma would be hugely beneficial.
RIP Chester. Tragic as hell.
|Posted in: Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dead At 41
|dansolo
|Score:32 | Jul 20th
LP may be fairly remembered as wangst fodder moody teenagers, but when I was in 7th grade I was listening to Hybrid Theory on a daily basis because their music made me feel understood. There are many cooler and more important bands that I can’t say that about. So thanks, Chester.
|Posted in: Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dead At 41
|Grandpa Fred
|Score:37 | Jul 17th
It’s got to be her because we can’t see her bellybutton.
|Posted in: Is Taylor Swift In This Suitcase Or Nah
|mickrandom26
|Score:38 | Jul 20th
Oh no! Awful awful news. I know LP is a contentious subject around here, but when I was a kid I loved this band and Chester in particular. I wanted to be just like him. This news breaks my heart. RIP Chester. Thanks for being an important part of my musical life.
|Posted in: Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dead At 41
|#1
|phospholipidbilayer
|Score:46 | Jul 14th
Well this is quite a revelation! 😳 I’ve loved all three singles so far, so this is shaping up to be the first Tyler the Creator project I’m really excited for. That we are learning more about this side of Tyler makes it even more exciting. Wishing him the best as he is figuring himself out. It’s definitely a hard thing to come to terms with bc of the world we live in, and the road is long and at (many) times arduous, but I’ve at least reached a point in my understanding and accepting myself where I have found a lot of peace. Hope Tyler finds that for himself! 💖💖💖
Lots of love to you all fellow commenters! You’re amazing! You’re beautiful! You are worthy of love and joy! Who you are is perfect! I love you, and hope you have a good weekend!!!
❤️ Bless
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Tyler, The Creator Scum Fuck Flower Boy
|drummer729
|Score:-16 | Jul 14th
She should be concerned about her own Senate run.
|Posted in: Elizabeth Warren Concerned About Kid Rock’s Potential Senate Run
|hellyeahstereo
|Score:-16 | Jul 18th
LMAO! Loving my down votes. Keep it going. A sense of humor is a great trait to have. Oh! I forgot I was dealing with millennials who get offended with every single shit every celeb says nowadays. lol
|Posted in: Diplo Wants “R Kelly Sex Cult Membership”
|Joshlynn
|Score:-17 | Jul 18th
bitch you aren’t even worthy to breathe the air in the suite 434 bathroom. go suicide bomb the white house and get out of our lives.
|Posted in: Madonna Trying To Stop Auction Of Tupac Break-Up Letter, Note In Which She Called Whitney Houston “Horribly Mediocre”
|hellyeahstereo
|Score:-24 | Jul 18th
Jeremy, you clearly don’t get Diplo’s sarcasm. Next.
|Posted in: Diplo Wants “R Kelly Sex Cult Membership”
|Adam Lubicz
|Score:-31 | Jul 20th
|
Wonder if there will be any snarky remarks about Linkin Park on this site today, like there usually is? RIP Chester. This is crazy!
|Posted in: Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dead At 41
|AbeFroman
|Score:18 | Jul 19th
|
Wow, that’s one hell of a setlist. The Middle East just gets all the breaks.
|Posted in: Radiohead’s Controversial Israel Show Finally Happened, And It Was Their Longest Set In 11 Years