Livestream FYF Fest 2017

Los Angeles’ FYF Fest has a particularly stacked lineup this year: Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Missy Elliott, Björk, Solange, Slowdive, Perfume Genius, Mitski, Iggy Pop, Erykah Badu, A Tribe Called Quest, Run The Jewels, Flying Lotus, etc. So it’s especially lucky that its organizers have chosen this year to livestream the festivities for the very first time, making FYF the first US festival to be streamed exclusively on Twitter. The broadcast runs Saturday and Sunday from 6PM-12AM PST, and in addition to performances, it’ll include interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the weekend. Check it out here.