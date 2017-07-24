Purity Ring – “Asido”

Today marks the five year anniversary of Purity Ring’s debut LP Shrines, although “Ungirthed” successfully introduced the duo to the internet about a year and a half before that. Over the weekend, Megan James and Corin Roddick teased a new song called “Asido,” and today, to celebrate the occasion, they’ve shared it in full. Their first track since 2015’s Another Eternity, “Asido” is an icy standalone single that recalls some of the strange, novel darkness of Shrines. It premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show just now, and you can hear it below.