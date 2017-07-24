The Cribs – “Rainbow Ridge”

We last heard from the Cribs, the UK brother-band power trio who once counted Johnny Marr as a member, when the released the 2015 album For All My Sisters. And as Brooklyn Vegan points out, they’ve announced that there’s another album, dubiously titled 24-7 Rock Star Sh★t, coming next month. The three Jarman brothers recorded it with bash-rock king Steve Albini, and they’ve promised that it’s a “return to our roots.” Lead single “Rainbow Ridge” is a ’90s-style guitar-stomper, and you can hear it below.

24-7 Rock Star Sh★t is out 8/11.