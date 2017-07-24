A$AP Mob – “RAF” Video (Feat. A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, & Quavo)

The version of A$AP Mob’s “RAF” that came out a couple months ago features an enviable guest list that included Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti. Not all of those players make it over to the track’s official video, which was just released, but it does feature Rocky, Quavo, and Carti dancing around and rocking very stylish outfits in some grainy footage shot against an all-white backdrop. Check it out below.

“RAF” will presumably appear on Cozy Tapes Vol. 2, which is coming soon.