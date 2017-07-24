The Pollyseeds – “Intentions” (Feat. Chachi) Video

Earlier this month, the Terrace Martin-led collective the Pollyseeds released their debut collection, The Sounds Of Crenshaw Vol. 1 — we highlighted it in our monthly jazz column — and today they’ve shared a video for “Intentions,” the Chachi-featuring cut that introduced the project. It was directed by The ViLLAGE and filters through a party that feels communal and fun, with bright colors and smiles echoing the feeling of the music, continuing through to a house performance featuring the collective’s various members. Check it out via NPR below.