Justin Bieber Cancels The Rest Of His World Tour

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour. He was set to begin its final leg on Saturday (7/29) in Arlington, TX with dates to follow in Denver, East Rutherford (just outside of NYC), Toronto, and a stint through Asia, but those 14 shows in total will no longer go on as scheduled. An official statement cited “unforeseen circumstances” and said that after “careful consideration,” he will no longer be performing those shows. TMZ reports that a source told them that Bieber was “just over it.” The Purpose World Tour kicked off in March 2016 and was in support of his 2015 album, Purpose. Here’s the Bieber camp’s official statement:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

UPDATE: Bieber shared a few words about the cancellation when TMZ caught up to him near the beach in Santa Monica this afternoon. He’s been on tour for two years, and he says he’s forward to some rest and relaxation. “We’re gonna ride some bikes,” he enthuses. “I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed.” Watch below.