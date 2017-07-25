Hiss Golden Messenger Announce New Album Hallelujah Anyhow

M.C. Taylor has announced a new Hiss Golden Messenger album called Hallelujah Anyhow, the follow-up to last October’s excellent Heart Like A Levee. It’ll arrive in September, and Taylor recorded the LP’s 10 songs with a cast of musicians including Brad Cook, Phil Cook, Chris Boerner, Josh Kaufman, Darren Jessee, Michael Lewis, and Scott Hirsch. Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Tift Merritt, Skylar Gudasz, Tamisha Waden, John Paul White, and Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan also provided vocal harmonies. Check out the tracklist below.

Hallelujah Anyhow tracklist:

01 “Jenny Of The Roses”

02 “Lost Out In The Darkness”

03 “Jaw”

04 “Harder Rain”

05 “I Am The Song”

06 “Gulfport You’ve Been On My Mind”

07 “John The Gun”

08 “Domino (Time Will Tell)”

09 “Caledonia, My Love”

10 “When The Wall Comes Down”

Tour dates:

07/26 Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square (solo performance)

08/05-06 Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/12-13 Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival

08/26 Arrington, VA @ Lockn’ Music Festival

09/14 Nashville, TN @ Americanafest

09/15-17 Bristol, VA @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

09/16-17 Atlanta, GA @ Midtown Music Festival

09/19 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena*

09/20 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena*

09/21 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center*

10/20 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/21 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

10/22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

10/23 St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

10/24 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/26 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/29 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10/30 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

11/02 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

11/03 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

11/04 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

11/05 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

11/07 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

11/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/11 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/14 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/15 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/16 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/17 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

11/18 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/19 Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

12/06 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

12/07 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/08 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/09 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

* w/ Mumford & Sons

Hallelujah Anyhow is out 9/22 on Merge.