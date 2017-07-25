Hiss Golden Messenger Announce New Album Hallelujah Anyhow

M.C. Taylor has announced a new Hiss Golden Messenger album called Hallelujah Anyhow, the follow-up to last October’s excellent Heart Like A Levee. It’ll arrive in September, and Taylor recorded the LP’s 10 songs with a cast of musicians including Brad Cook, Phil Cook, Chris Boerner, Josh Kaufman, Darren Jessee, Michael Lewis, and Scott Hirsch. Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, Tift Merritt, Skylar Gudasz, Tamisha Waden, John Paul White, and Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan also provided vocal harmonies. Check out the tracklist below.
Hallelujah Anyhow tracklist:
01 “Jenny Of The Roses”
02 “Lost Out In The Darkness”
03 “Jaw”
04 “Harder Rain”
05 “I Am The Song”
06 “Gulfport You’ve Been On My Mind”
07 “John The Gun”
08 “Domino (Time Will Tell)”
09 “Caledonia, My Love”
10 “When The Wall Comes Down”
Tour dates:
07/26 Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square (solo performance)
08/05-06 Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/12-13 Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival
08/26 Arrington, VA @ Lockn’ Music Festival
09/14 Nashville, TN @ Americanafest
09/15-17 Bristol, VA @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
09/16-17 Atlanta, GA @ Midtown Music Festival
09/19 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena*
09/20 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena*
09/21 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center*
10/20 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/21 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
10/22 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
10/23 St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
10/24 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/26 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
10/29 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
10/30 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater
11/02 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
11/03 Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
11/04 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
11/05 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
11/07 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
11/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/11 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
11/14 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/15 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/16 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/17 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
11/18 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/19 Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic
12/06 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
12/07 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/08 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/09 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
* w/ Mumford & Sons
Hallelujah Anyhow is out 9/22 on Merge.