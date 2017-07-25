Drake Got A Lil Wayne Tattoo

Drake’s awkward collection of tattoos is rivaled among celebrities perhaps only by Ed Sheeran’s. Drizzy’s ink largely comprises portraits of his idols; his body now includes Aaliyah’s face and multiple images of Sade. And it appears he’s just added an image of mentor Lil Wayne on his bicep. The new tat appeared in an Instagram post last night; check it out.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

UPDATE: TMZ reports that it’s not so new — Drake got it five months ago. But when Wayne saw it he was “beyond floored and honored, since loyalty’s a big deal with him.”