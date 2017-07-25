Outlaw Country Star Jamey Johnson Apparently Cancels Show When Crew Can’t Bring Concealed Weapons Inside

The grizzled country-music badass Jamey Johnson is one of the strongest, most vivid voices in his genre, and two of his albums, 2008’s That Lonesome Song and 2010’s The Guitar Song, are among the best country albums that anyone has made this century. Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and the new wave of country-music tough guys owe Johnson a debt; his success helped pave the way for theirs. There are lots of good things about Jamey Johnson. But here’s something bad: It looks like he won’t perform if a venue won’t let his crew bring in concealed weapons.

On Sunday night, Johnson was scheduled to play a show at the House Of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. But Live Nation, which owns all the House Of Blues nightclubs, recently instituted a rule that, in the wake of the Manchester bombing, no weapons would be allowed inside any of its venues. Johnson canceled his House Of Blues set at the last minute, and the local NBC station WMBF reports that the problem was the weapons band. According to people in the crowd, Johnson and his people refused to go through a security checkpoint.

Here’s the news report:

Let’s all pause to imagine the reaction if this was a rapper and not a country singer.