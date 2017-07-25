Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Sorry Is Gone” Video

Jessica Lea Mayfield’s 2015 album was a collaboration between herself and Seth Avett of the folk-rock outfit the Avett Brothers. The two covered Elliott Smith, and their collection included classics like “Ballad Of Big Nothing” and “Between The Bars.” A year before that, Mayfield debuted her third full-length and ATO Records debut Make My Head Sing, a part-country, part-punk collection of hooky songs that set up her future trajectory. Three years have passed since Make My Head Sing came out, and today Mayfield announced that she has a new album on the way. It’s called Sorry Is Gone, and the title track is out today along with a video. The H.S. Naji-directed clip finds Mayfield in the desert, singing goodbye to someone whose company she won’t miss. Watch below.

Sorry Is Gone tracklist:

01 “Wish You Could See Me Now”

02 “Sorry Is Gone”

03 “Meadow”

04 “Maybe Whatever”

05 “Soaked Through”

06 “Safe 2 Connect 2″

07 “Bum Me Out”

08 “WTF”

09 “Offa My Hands”

10 “World Won’t Stop”

11 “Too Much Terrible”

Jessica Lea Mayfield tour:

10/12 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

10/13 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes

10/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

10/15 Toronto, ON @ The Rivoli

10/17 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/19 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

10/21 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/23 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

10/24 Cat’s Cradle Back Room @ Carrboro, NC

10/25 Knoxville, TN @ The Open Chord

10/26 Asheville, NC @ The Altamont

10/27 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/28 Charlotte, NC @ Stage Door Theater

11/03 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/08 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

11/09 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

11/10 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

11/11 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/12 Madison, WI @ The Frequency

11/14 Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

11/15 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

11/16 Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

11/17 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

11/18 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Sorry Is Gone is out 9/29 via ATO.