Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Sorry Is Gone” Video

Jessica Lea Mayfield’s 2015 album was a collaboration between herself and Seth Avett of the folk-rock outfit the Avett Brothers. The two covered Elliott Smith, and their collection included classics like “Ballad Of Big Nothing” and “Between The Bars.” A year before that, Mayfield debuted her third full-length and ATO Records debut Make My Head Sing, a part-country, part-punk collection of hooky songs that set up her future trajectory. Three years have passed since Make My Head Sing came out, and today Mayfield announced that she has a new album on the way. It’s called Sorry Is Gone, and the title track is out today along with a video. The H.S. Naji-directed clip finds Mayfield in the desert, singing goodbye to someone whose company she won’t miss. Watch below.
Sorry Is Gone tracklist:
01 “Wish You Could See Me Now”
02 “Sorry Is Gone”
03 “Meadow”
04 “Maybe Whatever”
05 “Soaked Through”
06 “Safe 2 Connect 2″
07 “Bum Me Out”
08 “WTF”
09 “Offa My Hands”
10 “World Won’t Stop”
11 “Too Much Terrible”
Jessica Lea Mayfield tour:
10/12 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
10/13 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes
10/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
10/15 Toronto, ON @ The Rivoli
10/17 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
10/19 Boston, MA @ Great Scott
10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
10/21 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
10/23 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
10/24 Cat’s Cradle Back Room @ Carrboro, NC
10/25 Knoxville, TN @ The Open Chord
10/26 Asheville, NC @ The Altamont
10/27 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/28 Charlotte, NC @ Stage Door Theater
11/03 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/08 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
11/09 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
11/10 Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
11/11 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
11/12 Madison, WI @ The Frequency
11/14 Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
11/15 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
11/16 Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
11/17 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
11/18 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
Sorry Is Gone is out 9/29 via ATO.