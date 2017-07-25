White Reaper – “Judy French” Video (Feat. Alexandra Daddario)

Fired-up Kentucky rockers White Reaper released their rip-snorting album The World’s Best American Rock Band earlier this year, and now they’ve followed up their animated video for its title track with a new one for the strutting, shimmying single “Judy French.” The clip stars the model and actress Alexandra Daddario, probably best-known for playing Woody Harrelson’s court-reporter mistress in the first season of True Detective and the Rock’s daughter in San Andreas. In the clip, she replaces all the members of White Reaper, making the band about a million percent better-looking. Brandon Dermer directed the video and really laid on the American flag imagery. Check it out below, via Noisey.

The World’s Best American Band is out now via Polyvinyl.