Last month, Canadian indie-pop breakouts Alvvays announced their sophomore album, Antisocialites, with the charming “In Undertow,” which made our best songs of the week list when it came out. Today, they’ve returned with the album’s second single, “Dreams Tonite,” a lazily pretty number about wanting the unattainable. Check it out below.

Antisocialites is out 9/8 via Polyvinyl.