Blue Hawaii – “No One Like You”

Back in 2013, Raphaelle ‘Ra’ Standell of Braids and Alexander ‘Agor’ Kerby released their first album with each other as Blue Hawaii, Untogether — the follow-up to a 2010 EP — and today they’ve announced that, after spending a couple years apart, the duo will release a new album, Tenderness, later this year. Its first single, “No One Like You,” is warmer and more structured than the icy ambience that characterized the project’s early years, but Standell’s voice sounds good against pretty much any backdrop, and the swirling production on display here is pretty great even on its own. Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Free At Least”

02 “No One Like You”

03 “Pregame”

04 “Versus Game”

05 “Belong To Myself”

06 “Prepare For Flight”

07 “Younger Heart”

08 “Strummin”

09 “Make Love Stay”

10 “Big News”

11 “Blossoming From Your Story”

12 “Searching For You”

13 “Do You Need Me”

14 “Tenderness”

15 “Giggles”

16 “Far Away Soon”

Tenderness is out 10/6 via Arbutus.