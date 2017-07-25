Hear Phoenix Analyze “Ti Amo” On Song Exploder

Phoenix are famously meticulous studio scientists, which makes them ideal guests for Song Exploder, the podcast where musicians pick apart all the pieces of one of their songs. And on the latest Song Exploder, Phoenix members Thomas Mars and Laurent Brancowitz break down all the elements of “Ti Amo,” the title track from their new album. Brancowitz describes how the band sampled one of their own tracks, and Mars mentions that he wanted the keyboard to sound like an “imaginary Greek disco.” And you get to hear a whole lot of soothing French accents. Check it out below.

Ti Amo is out now on Glassnote.