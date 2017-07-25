Watch Oozing Wound’s Thrash-Attack Cover Of Blink-182’s “Dammit”

Blink-182’s 1997 pop-punk breakthrough banger “Dammit” is a defining song of its era, one that will immediately transport you back in time even if you didn’t really like it when it was out. For their turn in the booth on the AV Club’s AV Undercover series, in which bands pick songs to cover from an ever-shrinking list, Chicago retro-thrash power trio Oozing Wound have done their own convulsive version of “Dammit.” In the accompanying interview, the members of Oozing Wound claim that they don’t actually like the song; they merely covered it because they didn’t want to ruin any of the other tracks. But I don’t know, I think their version is pretty good! Oozing Wound strip out the song’s earwormy melodies, using its central riff as blitzkrieg material and stretching the song out way longer than the original. It works! Watch it happen below.

